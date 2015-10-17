Guardiola relieved as Bayern claim record win
After Bayern Munich recorded their record ninth win of the Bundesliga season, Pep Guardiola admitted his relief at sealing all three points.
Pep Guardiola was relieved to have come away with all three points against Werder Bremen as Bayern Munich recorded a 1-0 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The leaders restored their seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund thanks to Thomas Muller's first-half strike, a win that sets a new league record of nine successive wins at the start of a campaign.
It was not all plain sailing for Bayern, though, and they needed Manuel Neuer to secure their victory as he made a point-blank save from Anthony Ujah just after the hour.
As a result Guardiola was not wholly pleased with his side's display as they struggled to find the rampant form that has typified their play this season.
"We won a tough game," he said. "Bremen defended very deep and made it difficult for us.
"We have controlled the game well but the result is only 1-0. Congratulations to my team, this victory means a lot to me."
Striker Robert Lewandowski – who failed to add to his prolific run of recent form – was equally pleased with the narrow victory.
He added: "We are very pleased with the three points, even if we have only won 1-0.
"You cannot play perfectly every time. Werder played very defensively, it was not easy for us attacking players."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.