Guardiola relishing ‘incredible experience’ as City strive for quadruple glory

Pep Guardiola can sense the growing excitement as talk of an historic quadruple intensifies.

The Manchester City manager has previously played down the chances of his side completing an unprecedented clean sweep of all four trophies available to them.

But with the business end of the season now approaching, Guardiola recognises City are in an enviable position and he is relishing the challenge.

He is also boosted by a near fully-fit squad, with his players returning from the international break refreshed.

He said: “We are privileged to be in all the competitions almost at the beginning of April and to fight for the title. It’s an incredible experience.

“I don’t know how many teams in Premier League history have been in this position fighting for four titles. We are and it’s nice and it’s good.

“I think they are fresh mentally and in the legs and we are going to try.”

City, who have already won the Carabao Cup this season, have a chance to return to the top of the Premier League when they face struggling Fulham on Saturday.

Among the eight fixtures that follow in an intense April are an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and a two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Tottenham.

Guardiola said: “I think it’s good sense to think about going out there and thinking if we don’t win we are not going to win the competition. Play with this kind of pressure.

“Anything can happen in 90 minutes but there’s just one option – win the game. That’s all.”

City are involved in a tight battle with Liverpool for the title. Guardiola wants to ensure that should Liverpool prevail, and claim their first league crown since 1990, they can only do so by being at their very best.

He said: “Maybe we cannot win but if that happens it’s because the opponent is better, or because Liverpool was incredibly good and we cannot chase them.

“It’s still in our hands. We win all games and we’ll be champions.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy. Honestly, maybe with the amount of games we have, with these fixtures, we will drop points.

Fulham (a) Premier League Cardiff (h) Premier League Brighton (n) FA Cup Tottenham (a) Champions League Crystal Palace (a) Premier League Tottenham (h) Champions League Tottenham (h) Premier League Manchester United (a) Premier League

“But that’s why I don’t think too much. Fulham tomorrow and win the game. That’s all.”

Title success for City would make them the first team to retain the Premier League since 2009.

Guardiola said: “They know it’s 11 years since it happened, we’ve heard from the beginning how difficult it is.

“We put everything we have in every single game, every single minute, every competition to see how far we get.”