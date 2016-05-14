Guardiola rules out Bayern return after title celebrations

Pep Guardiola does not believe he will return to coach Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga champions celebrated their third straight league title under his leadership with a 3-1 victory over already-relegated Hannover.

Mario Gotze hit a brace and Robert Lewandowski struck his 30th league goal of the season to cement his status as the German top flight's leading scorer.

Guardiola will take charge of Bayern for the last time in next Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund and the coach, who will take over at Manchester City next season, ruled out a return to Bavaria.

"I don't think [I will be back]," Guardiola said. "Bayern need a new coach, to fight on another level."

Spirits were high at the Allianz Arena despite heavy rain during the trophy presentation, with Guardiola and his players showered with beer as part of the celebrations.

Asked how being covered in beer felt, Guardiola said: "Cold! And it stinks. But it's very good - a great tradition. In Barcelona this does not happen.

"I am me. The first [Bayern title], I was still somewhat shy. Today it was better. Defending the league title is outstanding and a great compliment to these players.

"I learned a lot, it was completely different than in Barcelona. A great experience. I'm a better coach, a little bit. It was very good for me, for my development."

Guardiola added that he wishes he could have won the Champions League with Bayern after being knocked out in the semi-finals in each of his three years in charge.

"I could not win the Champions League for my players," he said. "I'm sorry for the fans and especially for the players.

"From the bottom of my heart, I hope that Carlo [Ancelotti, his successor] can get to the final!"