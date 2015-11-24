Guardiola 'satisfied' after Bayen brush aside Olympiacos

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola praised his players after they secured top spot in Champions League Group F with a 4-0 rout of Olympiacos on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller helped the home team race into a three-goal lead by half-time at the Allianz Arena.

Although defender Holger Badstuber was shown a red card shortly after the interval, Bayern netted a fourth goal in the 70th minute through Kingsley Coman.

The result means the German champions are certain to go through to the knockout stages as group winners, meaning they will be at home in the second leg in the next round.

"We wanted to win the group, and we did it," Guardiola said.

"Huge credit to our team. During the group phase, we have scored a lot of goals. I am very satisfied. My players have a great mentality."

Arjen Robben set up Muller's goal before being replaced in the first half, though Guardiola alleviated any fears over the Dutchman's fitness.

Bayern tweeted after the game that Robben had been withdrawn as a precaution, a luxury that was afforded to them by scoring three times in the opening 20 minutes.

"He didn't have the best feeling. He made the right decision. I don't think it's a big problem," Guardiola said.