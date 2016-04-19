Guardiola satisfied treble dream remains alive

Pep Guardiola is glad his team's treble dream remains alive after a professional 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on Tuesday.

But while pleased, Guardiola was disappointed his team did not score more, particularly as he felt they were gifted a penalty when Arturo Vidal dived over a challenge in the box to win a second-half spot-kick.

Thomas Muller stepped up to score his second of the game, after heading home in the first half from a corner, but Bayern created relatively few chances otherwise.

"I'm pleased of course. It's going to be a great final in Berlin. Bremen beat Gladbach [Borussia Monchengladbach] and [Bayer] Leverkusen in the cup. We knew we'd be up against courageous opponents," Guardiola said.

"We wanted to play more aggressively with our five forwards, but we had enough chances to score more goals.

"The penalty shouldn't have been given."

Two-goal hero Muller was just happy to get through, admitting it was not his side's best display.

"We're happy, but we've turned in better displays than today. It was hard work," he said.

"We offered Werder too much after bad passes. We made it difficult for ourselves. It was tough today.

"There were no frenetic cheers, but the only thing that counts for sportspeople is that we're in the final. What we're turning in every three days is incredible."

Despite the controversy of the penalty, Bremen coach Viktor Skripnik was gracious in defeat.

"Bayern won deservedly: congratulations! We tried to achieve the impossible," he said.

"We had a few good moves. I don't blame the referee. But it's a pity for my lads who turned in a very good display. We can be proud of ourselves."