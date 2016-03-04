Guardiola scotches Neuer exit rumours

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has dismissed the prospect of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer joining him at Manchester City next season.

Guardiola is to leave the Bundesliga champions for City at the end of the season and a host of current Bayern players have been linked with joining him at the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks.

Germany international Neuer is the latest reported target for the Premier League club, with suggestions in the British press that Guardiola wants the Bayern man to replace Joe Hart.

The Spaniard says Neuer - a key part of Bayern's dominance since arriving from Schalke in 2011 - can remain at the Allianz Arena for as long as he wishes.

"Neuer will be the Bayern Munich goalkeeper for the next five, six, seven, eight or nine years if he wants," Guardiola told reporters.

"I hope he will end his career here."