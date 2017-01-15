Guardiola suffers heaviest league loss in Everton thrashing

Pep Guardiola suffered the heaviest league loss of his managerial career as Manchester City were battered 4-0 at Everton on Sunday.

Guardiola's men, already off the pace in the Premier League title race, fell behind when Romelu Lukaku converted a Kevin Mirallas cutback in the 34th minute. Mirallas then doubled Everton's lead shortly after half-time from Ross Barkley's pass.

The hosts extended their advantage further when 18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies rounded off a superb solo run with a neat near-post finish, before debutant Ademola Lookman completed the rout by slotting home through Claudio Bravo's legs.

City were on track for the heaviest league defeat of Guardiola's career earlier in the season when they fell 4-0 behind at Leicester City, but on that occasion Aleksandar Kolarov and Nolito scored in the last 10 minutes to add respectability to the scoreline.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager was left helpless at Goodison Park as Everton repeatedly cut through the City defence - scoring from all four of their shots on target - to leave Guardiola's side 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.