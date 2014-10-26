Guardiola thanks Neuer after Gladbach stalemate

The Bundesliga champions struggled for consistency in a game that pitted the sides entering the weekend first and second in the table against each other.

Germany internationals Max Kruse and Andre Hahn both found themselves one-on-one with Joachim Low's number one, but Neuer stood firm to preserve a seventh consecutive clean sheet in the league.

Though frustrated with his side's inability to wear down Gladbach's rigid defence, Guardiola declared himself satisfied with the point and Neuer's showing.

"In the first half we controlled the game very well," he said.

"In the second half we were a little tired, we lost a bit of our organisation and had to play more on the counter-attack.

"I am very happy with our play and the point.

"Without Neuer they should have [scored] one or two goals."