Guardiola unconcerned by Bayern's goalscoring form

Pep Guardiola is not concerned by Bayern Munich's lack of goals in recent games as they attempt to take another step towards the Bundesliga title against Stuttgart.

Bayern visit the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday with a five-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and six games remaining.

The Bavarians have won their last three matches by a 1-0 scoreline, including a single-goal victory in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Benfica on Tuesday.

But Guardiola has no issue with his side's play in front of goal and was pleased with the control Bayern had in contrast to their last-16 tie with Juventus, which saw them progress 6-4 on aggregate after extra time in the second leg.

Asked to explain Bayern's lack of goals, Guardiola said in a media conference: "I do not know [why]. It was most important against Benfica that we prevent what happened against Juventus.

"We did not want that. It would have been dangerous. Sometimes you control a little more, I wanted to."

Victory for Bayern against Stuttgart would see Guardiola's men go eight clear at the top and place pressure on Dortmund ahead of their visit to arch rivals Schalke on Sunday.

"We cannot wait for Dortmund to give us the title, we cannot wait for the other teams. We have to win the title," the Spaniard added.

"This season we have to win our games to defend the title [rather than rely on others]. We cannot wait for a Dortmund defeat. I am sure Dortmund will win in Schalke."