Guardiola upbeat despite Juventus comeback in Turin

Pep Guardiola declared himself "satisfied" despite seeing Bayern Munich surrender a two-goal lead to draw the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Juventus.

The German visitors dominated for the first hour in Turin, as goals from Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben either side of half-time put them in a commanding position.

However, Juventus halved the deficit through Paulo Dybala just after the hour mark before substitute Stefano Sturaro scored from close range on 76 minutes to bring the home side level at 2-2.

Guardiola praised the Italian champions for the spirit they showed in their comeback - and warned his own players that the second leg in Munich will be just as tough.

"I'm satisfied with our game, we did very well over 90 minutes," he said.

"We knew that Juventus would get their chances. A win would have been better, of course, but we must not forget that Juventus reached the final last year.

"They have good players and a great mentality. The second leg will be as difficult."