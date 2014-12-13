Guardiola urges Bayern to build after Augsburg win

Having been frustrated for much of the first half on Saturday, a stunning performance after the break saw the champions score four goals in the space of just 13 minutes.

Mehdi Benatia broke the deadlock by flicking a header in off the post just before the hour, and Arjen Robben curled home a few seconds later.

Robert Lewandowski added a third with a powerful drive from the edge of the area, before Robben completed the win with a cool finish following some good work from Sebastian Rode.

The result extended Bayern's winning run in the Bundesliga to six games and Guardiola was understandably delighted, although he insisted his side will not take anything for granted as they seek a 25th top-flight title.

He told reporters after the game: "Congratulations to my team, it's never easy after a Champions League game. I'm proud of the boys.

"Being top at Christmas means we have won a lot of games but not much more.

"I am very, very proud, because I know how hard it is to win here.

"We were more aggressive in the second half. I am always surprised by the mentality of players who have already won everything.

"We still have two games [before the winter break] that we will also try to win."

The former Barcelona boss was also quick to praise the contribution of opening goalscorer Benatia, who came in for criticism after his recent high-profile error against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

He added that there was still plenty more good performances to come from the Moroccan, saying: "[We] have recruited an excellent defender for the next few years."

Another player to catch the eye was winger Robben, who produced yet another brilliant attacking performance, which did not go unnoticed by his coach.

Gurdiola added: "He's a great player and a fantastic professional. He has great quality and a good mentality."