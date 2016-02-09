Guardiola wary of 'aggressive' Bochum

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has warned that Bochum will be no pushovers in Wednesday's DFB-Pokal quarter-final.

Guardiola's side head to the rewirpowerSTADION as heavy favourites to beat the 2. Bundesliga team, but the Spaniard is wary of an upset.

"Bochum beat Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach during the winter break and are one of the strongest teams of the 2. Bundesliga. The game will be like a final," Guardiola said at his pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

"We played against them last year during the winter. They like to build play from the back. Bochum will not sit back and wait. They have some fast players on the wings and a lot of quality in the middle of the park.

"I expect them to press us. Their coach likes to play with a lot of intensity, so it will be an interesting game.

"But I have faith in my team. The important thing is to create chances."

Bochum's playing surface is not in good shape, but Guardiola added: "The poor state of the pitch cannot be an excuse.

"Those who are looking for excuses are not playing for titles. It will be difficult for both teams.

"I expect an aggressive game, but in the good sense of the word. A bit like against Leverkusen at the weekend."