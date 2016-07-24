Guardiola will not rush Kompany comeback

Pep Guardiola is adamant he will not take any risks with Vincent Kompany as the Belgium international continues his recovery from groin and thigh injuries.

Kompany missed Euro 2016 and is doubtful for City's Premier League opener against Sunderland on August 13.

Nevertheless, Guardiola has made it clear he will not rush the centre-back's comeback and will only play him once he is 100 per cent match fit again.

"The most important thing for Vincent is to get fit," Guardiola said at a news conference.

"What happened with Kompany the last two years was really difficult for him and the team. So the important thing now is not when he's coming back, but that he fully recovers.

"If he's ready in time for the game against Sunderland, that's perfect.

"We want him to be able to play regularly again and that he can train every day. Then we will see the best Kompany again.

"He has to get fit. That's all. The most important thing is when the doctors and physios say he's fit again."