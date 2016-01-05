Guardiola wishes new Madrid boss Zidane all the best

Pep Guardiola has wished new Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane well but hopes his record is not "perfect" due to the fact he is a Barcelona fan.

Zidane was appointed as Madrid boss on Monday at the same time Rafael Benitez's departure was confirmed.

And, speaking at the media conference that confirmed his desire to move to the Premier League when his Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the season, Guardiola was full of praise for former France and Madrid playmaker Zidane, although his comments did come with a caveat.

"I wish him all the best, he is the best player in history. He knows everything about football and the media," said Guardiola.

"I don't wish him to be perfect, however, because I am a fan of Barcelona... but I wish him all the best."

Guardiola's position at the Allianz Arena will be filled by Carlo Ancelotti - Benitez's predecessor at Madrid - and the Catalan believes the Bundesliga champions will be in safe hands.

"Congratulations to Bayern and to Carlo Ancelotti. The decision is perfect," he added.

"I wish Carlo all the best, although to agree with what Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said recently 'good coaches come and go, the important thing is the club's stability'.

"The players here won with [Jupp] Heynckes, with me and they are going to win things with Ancelotti. He is always polite and is a very good coach. He has won things everywhere and is an intelligent person.

"I think everything will be fine for Carlo and Bayern."