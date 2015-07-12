Guarin wants Inter stay - agent

Fred Guarin's agent Marcelo Ferreyra emphasised his client's determination to stay at Inter, amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Guarin has been linked to Galatasaray, with Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo reportedly set to move in the opposite direction.

The Colombia international was also a transfer target for Galatasaray during Roberto Mancini's stint in charge before the Italian boss return to Milan.

However, Guarin wants to remain at the club and captain Inter to silverware.

"We are absolutely not looking for another team," Ferreyra told fcinternews.it.

"The only club that the player wants at all costs is just Inter. He does not want anything other than to win many trophies with the Nerazzurri and become a champion wearing this jersey.

"Fredy has never, and I underline never, wanted to leave. I can also add that one of his dreams is to wear the captain's armband for this club, so he works every day to reach this important target.

"There is nobody in the world who loves Inter as much as Fredy."