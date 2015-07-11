Guatemala v Mexico: Herrera braced for challenge

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera is braced for a greater challenge against Guatemala.

Herrera's men go head-to-head with Guatemala at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, as the Mexicans bid to secure top spot in CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C.

Mexico kicked off their campaign with an Oribe Peralta-inspired 6-0 win over Cuba, after the striker netted a hat-trick in Chicago.

Herrera, however, is aware Guatemala will provide a far sterner test, despite the nation's 3-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago last time out.

"We sent people to watch their game to try to better prepare the team for the next game," Herrera told reporters.

"It's a completely different game, Guatemala has much more order, more work. We need to work better, with greater concentration, be accurate, make the opponent change their approach and have spaces and opportunities; we will work for that."

Guatemala came unstuck against Trinidad and Tobago in Chicago after conceding three goals in the first half.

The result stunned Herrera, who was impressed by Guatemala in May's 3-0 friendly defeat to Mexico.

"I was surprised that they would lose 3-1, because in Tuxtla we saw an organised team," Herrera said.

"For nothing will be an easy game, we'll work it and if the team plays well, is connected and does things right, it will seem easy."

Mexico are undefeated in their past three matches against Guatemala, who last claimed a win between the teams in 2007.