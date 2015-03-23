Guidetti to contest charge over song

In an interview for Dutch television channel RTV Rijnmond, Guidetti is asked to repeat a chant that Celtic fans have made up in his honour.

Guidetti, on loan from Manchester City, then sings: "Oh John Guidetti, puts the ball in the net-y, he's a super Swede and the h*** are died, walking in Guidetti wonderland."

He then refers to the chant as "a good song".

On Monday, the SFA declared that Guidetti had been issued with a notice of complaint and has until March 30 to respond.

"We are very surprised and disappointed that this has even found its way to an SFA judicial panel. John Guidetti will be defending this charge," said a Celtic spokesperson.