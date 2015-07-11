Guidetti makes Celta Vigo move

John Guidetti has joined Celta Vigo on a five-year deal.

The Sweden Under-21 striker was not offered a new contract by Manchester City at the end of the season following a seven-year spell in which he was unable to break into the first team at the Etihad Stadium.

Guidetti had several loan spells at other clubs during his time with City, including a season at Feyenoord in which he scored 20 goals in 23 games.

He netted 15 goals for Celtic last term and will hope to enjoy similar form in front of goal for the Spanish club.