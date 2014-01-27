Guidetti pleads for chance to impress at Stoke
Stoke City striker John Guidetti has voiced his disappointment at being restricted to just 11 minutes of action since joining on loan.
Guidetti will see out the remainder of the season at Stoke after moving to the Britannia Stadium from Manchester City a fortnight ago.
The Sweden international came off the bench to feature late on in the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 FA Cup exit at Chelsea on Sunday.
Despite being hampered by a stomach bug, Guidetti feels he deserves a chance to spearhead Stoke's attack.
He told Expressen: "I woke up last Thursday and had a stomach bug. So I have not trained since last Thursday. But I travelled to Chelsea.
"But they have been two games and have scored zero goals ... the worst that can happen is that I do not score, right?
"We'll see how it goes the next match, otherwise we have a problem."
