Guidetti pleads for chance to impress at Stoke

Guidetti will see out the remainder of the season at Stoke after moving to the Britannia Stadium from Manchester City a fortnight ago.

The Sweden international came off the bench to feature late on in the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 FA Cup exit at Chelsea on Sunday.

Despite being hampered by a stomach bug, Guidetti feels he deserves a chance to spearhead Stoke's attack.

He told Expressen: "I woke up last Thursday and had a stomach bug. So I have not trained since last Thursday. But I travelled to Chelsea.

"But they have been two games and have scored zero goals ... the worst that can happen is that I do not score, right?

"We'll see how it goes the next match, otherwise we have a problem."