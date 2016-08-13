Guidolin: Fernando Llorente could play for Spain again

Francesco Guidolin earmarked recent signing Fernando Llorente for a return to the Spain national team after the striker played a key role in Swansea City's 1-0 opening day win at Burnley.

The former Juventus striker, 31, was part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup, but has not been chosen for La Roja since 2013, with his last appearance coming in a friendly match against South Africa in which he was only given 45 minutes to impress.

Llorente arrived in Wales earlier this month with a reputation to live up to, having won Serie A three times with Juventus and the Europa League last season with Sevilla, and Guidolin is under the impression that the forward can roll back the years at the Liberty Stadium.

"It was a good game for him, a good 90 minutes," Swans head coach Guidolin told reporters.

"I thought that it wasn't possible for him to play 90 minutes for us yet, but he played very well.

"It is important for us that he is strong in the air, but he is more than that, he is a good player - a champion.

"I understand why he played with the national team of Spain and I hope now he can play [for them] again."

Llorente forced Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton into a late save with a close-range header and the rebound was rifled home by team-mate Leroy Fer to give Swansea all three points on the first day of the Premier League season.

"We are very happy because we won a difficult game at a difficult ground against a good team," he said.

"It was their first time back [in the Premier League] and the atmosphere was very strong, but we played a good game.

"I am proud of my players because this is a difficult place to come for all of the teams in the Premier League.

"If Burnley had drawn, it would have been fair, but I am happy for our victory because last year we would have lost this game."