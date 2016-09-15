Guidolin: Premier League all about fighting spirit

Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin has urged his team to show fighting spirit when they take on Southampton and insists attitude is as important as quality in the Premier League.

Guidolin's men recorded a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in a strong performance last time out and the Italian hopes for more of the same on Sunday.

"It is a difficult match because Southampton are a good team," Guidolin said at a media conference.

"We must be ready to fight, because in this league to fight is the most important thing.

"The quality of the players is obviously important, but fighting spirit is very important.

"We must improve. We know we can play better, quicker and with more confidence and aggression."

Guidolin also had his say on Fernando Llorente's difficult start to the season, with the striker still awaiting his first goal for Swansea having failed to net in his first five appearances.

"It is his first season in the Premier League," Guidolin added.

"He has played strongly for the team and he's very important to us. When we improve our way of playing then Fernando can score goals.

"The team has to improve. If we play better with more opportunities to score, then Fernando or other players will score."