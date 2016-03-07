Guidolin ready to return to work at Swansea

Swansea City have confirmed head coach Francesco Guidolin will return to work after being released from hospital.

A chest infection led to the Italian - appointed in January following the departure of Garry Monk at the end of 2015 - missing the Premier League club's last two fixtures.

First-team coach Alan Curtis stepped in to take charge on a temporary basis and steered Swansea to victories over Arsenal and Norwich City, lifting the Welsh side nine points clear of the relegation zone with just nine games remaining.

However, Guidolin is set to be back alongside Curtis in the dugout when Swansea travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Swansea confirmed on their official Twitter feed that the former Udinese coach had left hospital on Monday after making a "good recovery".