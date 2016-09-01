Guidolin thanks Swansea board for backing

Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin is confident that the club's six new signings will enable the club to progress in the Premier League this season.

Borja Gonzalez became the club's record signing when he joined from Atletico Madrid for £15.5 million, and Swansea also spent a reported £4.8m on Leroy Fer.

The arrival of Mike van der Hoorn and Alfie Mawson has given Guidolin additional strength in defence, while goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and midfielder George Byers were also signed on free transfers.

Guidolin told the club's official website: "I believe the additions we've made over the summer will strengthen the squad.

"I am happy with the squad I have available, with two players competing for every position. There is plenty of quality there and the club has done well to allow me to do my job in the right way.

"There is solidarity in the dressing room and all the players are working hard for each other, which is very important."

Guidolin guided the Swans to 12th place in the Premier League last season after taking over as manager in January, when the club were just two points above the relegation zone.

The Swans have made an inauspicious start to the new season, winning 1-0 away at Burnley on the opening day, before slipping to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hull City and a 2-1 reverse at Leicester City.

But Guidolin remains positive about the prospects going forward, saying: "We had a good win at Burnley, were unlucky not to beat Hull, while we have to hold our hands up and say we had a bad day at Leicester. Our performance there was not good enough, especially in the first half, and we have to improve.

"But I am confident we can and will have a good season."