Guidolin urges Swansea to keep pulling away from drop zone

Francesco Guidolin has urged Swansea City to kick on after watching them earn a third win in four Premier League games with a 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Aston Villa on Saturday that eased relegation fears.

A second-half error from goalkeeper Brad Guzan allowed Federico Fernandez to bundle home what proved to be the winner at the Liberty Stadium, much to the relief of the Italian, whose side now sit 11 points clear of the drop zone.

He told Sky Sports: "This is the match I was waiting for. It was a nervous match and a nervous game and we didn't play well in first half but in second half we improved.

"I think at the end it's a good victory and is very important but the most important thing is for the future and to not play a game in this situation [a relegation fight].

"Our season is down up, down up and in the last part of the season we need points."

Swans captain Ashley Williams thinks the team can now look further up the table rather than other their shoulder.

He told Sky Sports: "There's still points to play for and as long as there are games left there are more points to be won.

"We just want to get as many as we can and see where we finish."

The Wales international, whose crucial block denied Rudy Gestede a first-half opener, admits there is still plenty of room for improvement.

He said: "We've not been good enough at home and you expect to win your home games. Thankfully we've done that in the last two games so that's good as well.

"It wasn't a good performance both as a team and individually but we got the three points."