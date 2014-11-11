Guilavogui: France can dream of Euro 2016 glory

Didier Deschamps' side host Albania and Sweden this month as they continue their preparations for the Euros in two years' time.

Having watched on as France beat Portugal and Armenia in recent weeks, Wolfsburg's on-loan midfielder Guilavogui will now hope to feature and challenge for a berth under Deschamps.

The Atletico Madrid man has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga so far this term and, having missed out on the World Cup due to a hamstring injury, is keen to impress.

"It was the first time I paid attention to the [squad] list," the 24-year-old explained on Tuesday.

"I told myself that I could have a nice surprise and I think I made an argument to come back with my performances with my club, which are starting to be of note.

"I know most of the players [here], there is a very good atmosphere and I hope to contribute to that.

"With the last performances of Les Bleus, we can start dreaming of winning Euro 2016, but the road is still long."

Guilavogui has featured regularly for Wolfsburg this term, helping Dieter Hecking's side into second behind Bayern Munich after 11 games.

The former Saint-Etienne man believes both parent club Atletico and temporary side Wolfsburg have helped him regain a spot in the national side.

"I look to the future and Wolfsburg. One must always look ahead," he added.

"Atletico Madrid, I came across a super group, I often get news from over there.

"In Madrid I was able to improve my technique and in Germany, I am improving the volume of my game."