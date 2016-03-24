Gullit: Cruyff put Dutch football on the map

Ruud Gullit says Johan Cruyff was responsible for "putting Dutch football on the map", following the former Netherlands forward's death.

Cruyff passed away from cancer at the age of 68 on Thursday after a wonderful career as player and coach, most notably for Ajax and Barcelona.

Gullit played alongside Cruyff as a youngster at Feyenoord and hailed him as a mentor in his fledgling career.

He told Telesport: "I'm shocked. I thought he was doing better.

"Netherlands have lost a face in the world. He's the one who put our football on the map.

"He was decisive for my career."