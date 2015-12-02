Gundogan considering his options

Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that he has yet to make a final decision about his future at Borussia Dortmund amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from the Bundesliga side.

The 25-year-old appeared to be on his way out of Dortmund earlier this year after the club announced contract talks had broken down.

Gundogan eventually signed a new deal until June 2017, though, as he opted to stay at Signal Iduna Park for at least another season.

The midfielder is once more being linked with a transfer, but he is unsure whether he wants to leave.

"There are no new developments as of yet. I am feeling very well at BVB and I know what I have at this club," Gundogan told Sport Bild.

"I know that I will have to deal with the matter of my future at some point and that people expect me to make a decision. I want to deal with this situation in a respectful way and will sit down with the Dortmund management first and make a decision.

"But I do not know when that moment will be yet.

"I believe everybody here at Dortmund wants to be back in the Champions League next season and anything else would be a major disappointment.

"But that does not mean that I will definitely leave if we don't qualify. I'm not that kind of person. I would already have left last summer had that been one of the criteria for me."