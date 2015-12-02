Gundogan considering his options
Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has suggested he could leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season as his future remains unclear for now.
Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that he has yet to make a final decision about his future at Borussia Dortmund amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from the Bundesliga side.
The 25-year-old appeared to be on his way out of Dortmund earlier this year after the club announced contract talks had broken down.
Gundogan eventually signed a new deal until June 2017, though, as he opted to stay at Signal Iduna Park for at least another season.
The midfielder is once more being linked with a transfer, but he is unsure whether he wants to leave.
"There are no new developments as of yet. I am feeling very well at BVB and I know what I have at this club," Gundogan told Sport Bild.
"I know that I will have to deal with the matter of my future at some point and that people expect me to make a decision. I want to deal with this situation in a respectful way and will sit down with the Dortmund management first and make a decision.
"But I do not know when that moment will be yet.
"I believe everybody here at Dortmund wants to be back in the Champions League next season and anything else would be a major disappointment.
"But that does not mean that I will definitely leave if we don't qualify. I'm not that kind of person. I would already have left last summer had that been one of the criteria for me."
