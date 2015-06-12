Gundogan to decide future 'as soon as possible'

Ilkay Gundogan will decide on his next destination "as soon as possible" after announcing his intention to leave Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international confirmed at the end of April that he would not be staying at Signal Iduna Park, despite having a year left to run on his contract.

With Gundogan currently with the national squad in preparation for their Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar on Saturday, the midfielder says a decision will be made soon.

"At the beginning I chuckled [about the speculation]," Gundogan wrote on his Facebook page.

"But now I have decided to say something about it.

"Strictly speaking, this 2014-15 season ends on June 30 for me. Transfers are made early in football, but I still have matches to concentrate on.

"I will make a decision on my future as soon as possible, after the season and our important European Championship qualifier."