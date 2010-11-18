Gundogan plays down Man United interest

The 20-year-old has rose to prominence this season with his impressive performances in Germany.

And with pundits likening him to Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil, it is only a matter of time before Europe’s big guns - including the Red Devils - show an interest in the Germany starlet.

However, amid reports that Sir Alex Ferguson could attempt to bring Turkish-born Gundogan to Old Trafford in January, the youngster has admitted that although he is flattered with the reported interest from United, he is determined to repay the faith Nürnberg have put in him and develop his talents further before he considers a move away.

"I admit it is not that easy to play down seeing yourself linked to Manchester United in newspapers, but I feel I am doing OK with that,” Gundogan told Sportinformationsdienst.

"I am focused on doing well in my games for Nürnberg and do not give that much away on which club is actually looking at me.

"Playing at Nürnberg is a good thing for me to develop further as a player. But of course, playing for Manchester United would be a great thing to do one day."

By Matt Maltby