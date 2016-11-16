Gundogan wary of Klopp's Liverpool in title race

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan fears Liverpool have an excellent chance of winning the title under his old boss Jurgen Klopp.

The pair won the 2011-12 Bundesliga crown together – the second league championship of Klopp's tenure – but now reside in opposing camps as City sit two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Asked about Klopp's influence at Anfield, Germany international Gundogan was effusive in his praise.

"It reminds me of the start in Dortmund, especially regarding the types of players. It's kind of similar," he said in quotes reported by Bild. "Liverpool has the big advantage of not having to play during the weeks [in Europe].

"Klopp has the gift to fascinate a team and to push them. The way they are playing right now, they are a competitor for the title and an extremely dangerous opponent.

"Klopp can be extremely successful in Liverpool."

Gundogan offered a comparison between Klopp and City's Pep Guardiola, while admitting to having spoken with the Spaniard about his ex-coach.

"Both are very hard. I think that the only difference is that Pep wants to dominate with possession," he explained. "With Klopp, he goes for the second balls and one-on-one situations. Both playing styles are great and lot of fun.

"We have talked about him a few times. We have talked about [Dortmund coach] Thomas Tuchel, too. But I don't think I was able to give him the decisive hints about Klopp.

"All are different characters, but I got along with every one of them. I am a guy who gets along with most people. I had no arguments with any of them, I tried to do what they wanted me to do. Every one of them, I give him a hug when I see him."