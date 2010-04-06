Gunners 15/2 to win at Camp Nou

It looks a tall order given the sparkling displays Barca have treated Europe to and with 90,000 fans baying for more, Arsenal look to have the odds firmly stacked against them.

NEWS:Depleted Arsenal braced for Barca battle

The team may be blighted by major injuries but stranger things have happened and 15/2 is a huge price from FourFourTwo's betitng partner Paddy Power for them to get the win they need. Worth a flutter?

The win looks the most likely route to securing qualification. However, a 2-2 draw would send the tie into extra time and possibly even penalties.

If you fancy the Gunners to just go through, they are 9/2 to secure a semi final berth.

Theo Walcott's pace is expected to be used to try and hit the Catalans on the break. But a solid defensive showing is surely key so Mikael Silvestre - expected to start with Sol Campbell struggling with injury - will have to be rock solid.

There is huge money to be made if you fancy Arsenal to upset the odds and win 2-0... 75/1.

Barca are 10/11 to be winning at both half time and full time and 8/1 to win the match 3-0.

The 2-2 draw that would take Arsenal into extra time is a 13/1 shot and a win on penalties for either side is currently 80/1.

Lionel Messi - the man of the moment – is just 13/5 to score the first goal, 11/5 to score two or more goals and 6/1 to bag a hat-trick.

Ex-Arsenal terrace darling Thierry Henry is not on top form but, fuelled by the amazing reception he got at Emirates Stadium, could he be the man to come on and break the deadlock as well as Arsenal’s hearts – he’s 9/2 to open the scoring.

Nicklas Bendtner kept Arsenal’s Premier League bid alive on Saturday, and he could be the man to spearhead one of the great European results. He is 9/1 to break the deadlock.

Theo Walcott is arguably the player Barca fear the most after his game-changing display last week. He is 11/1 to score first.

NEWS:Barca press obsess with Walcott pace

Elsewhere, midfield maestro Samir Nasri must shoulder the creative burden in the absence of Cesc Fabregas and is a tasty 16/1 to net the opener.

