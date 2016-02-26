Guti: Neymar deserves an Oscar for best actor

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has accused Barcelona star Neymar of persistent diving and claims the Brazil international deserves an Oscar for best actor.

Neymar's flamboyant style on the pitch has attracted criticism before and Guti made it clear he is not a fan of one-third of Barcelona's famed MSN forward line which also includes Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Speaking at a promotional event ahead of Saturday's Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu, Guti said: "Neymar, Jordi Alba and Dani Alves exaggerate more than necessary when they need to.

"Neymar deserves the Oscar for best actor for the many films he has done."

Guti made almost 400 appearances for Madrid over a 16-year spell. Over that period, Madrid held the upper hand over Atletico but that situation has now changed.

Madrid's 1-1 draw at Malaga last weekend saw them slip nine points behind Barca in the title race, and a point behind Atletico, but Guti is adamant there is still plenty to play for this season.

"You have to show the fans that you can go to the end of the season," he said. "The championship is practically lost but we must try to make a good Champions League."