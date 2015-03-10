Gutierrez: Recovery will not earn me a place

Midfielder Gutierrez made an emotional return to senior football following his recovery from testicular cancer in Newcastle's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last Wednesday.

The Argentinian came on as a substitute to rapturous applause from the St James' Park crowd in the 65th minute and is now seeking frequent game time in Newcastle's 10 remaining Premier League matches.

"Nobody is going to give you a place just because you have recovered from cancer," he told the Evening Chronicle.

"You've got to be strong and do the best that you can and do the best in every minute that you play.

"It was special but then I know I have to be ready for the next game.

"The first game back was special but now I am in the same position as the rest of the team and I have to fight for my place if I want to play.

"The last two years have been really different. I am normally at Newcastle and playing here.

"It wasn't hard, it was just different. I learned a lot from that and tried to enjoy the moments and now I am living a new life.

"I enjoy day by day training hard and want to get as much time on the pitch between now and the end of the season.

"That is the only thing I worry about at the moment."