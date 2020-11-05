Guy Melamed could feature in St Johnstone’s clash with Kilmarnock

Guy Melamed is set to be involved for St Johnstone when they take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Friday.

The deadline-day signing is yet to feature for his new club, but boss Callum Davidson said this week that the Israeli forward had impressed him in a practice game.

St Johnstone are playing for the first time in a fortnight after Hibernian – their scheduled opponents last weekend – were involved in Scottish Cup action.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has no fresh injury concerns.

Defender Clevid Dikamona remains on the sidelines for the visitors, who have lost their last two matches.

The centre-back sustained ligament damage after landing awkwardly against Hibs last month.