Guy Melamed is like a new signing for St Johnstone – Callum Davidson

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes striker Guy Melamed is ready to motor on after getting up to speed with the game in Scotland.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal after joining from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Netanya on a free transfer in October.

Melamed has taken his time to make his mark at the Perth club but, in his third start for Saints, scored his first goal in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday night.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren at McDiarmid Park, Davidson said: “The bonus on Tuesday night, as we all saw, was Guy Melamed now up to speed. He is like a new signing for us.

“I think it was more his performance for me, his liveliness in the box, willingness to get on the end of things, he’s sharp, he can turn people in the box. These are all positives.

“It is the energy levels that he showed that have to come with Scottish football.

“It is a high-octane game. Players do run about in Scotland.

“There are not many players who don’t run about in Scotland because if you don’t, you don’t play.

“So he’s managed to grasp that and hopefully that continues.”

Jim Goodwin’s Saints side are three points ahead of St Johnstone in eighth place and Davidson has been impressed with the Paisley outfit.

He said: “They are on a great run.

“He (Goodwin) has been very fortunate to bring in players as well.

“So it is going to be a really tough game.

“They are always well-organised, very hard to beat, really good on the counter-attack so it is going to be a really tough game.”