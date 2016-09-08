Gyan failed Reading medical - Stam

A failed medical was behind former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan's collapsed move to Reading, manager Jaap Stam has revealed.

Gyan was reportedly on the verge of completing a season-long loan move from Shanghai SIPG to the Championship club, but wound up heading to the United Arab Emirates to join Al-Ahli.

And Stam says Gyan was not fit enough to complete a move to the Madejski Stadium.

He told BBC Radio Berkshire: "Yes, he wasn't in very good shape.

"They did a very good medical on him and it was very important because he has been injured in the past and has not been playing a lot of games over there.

"He did not think that him not being in good shape was the thing but that was the case.

"Our medical people are not going to lie about that. That's why we made the decision not to sign him."