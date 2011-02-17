Gyan reveals Man United interest

The 25-year-old, who joined the Black Cats for a club record fee of £13 million last summer, has impressed so far this season, netting 10 goals in 28 appearances.

Despite reiterating his commitment to Sunderland, the Ghanaian international conceded that a move to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils would be difficult to turn down.

“Of course I’m a big fan of Manchester United and will like to play for them if the chance comes my way,” Gyan told GHANAsoccernet.com.

“But at the moment I’m at another great club and will want to concentrate on that and help repay the faith the club and the fans have reposed in me."

The former Rennes forward also insisted that strike-partner Danny Welbeck needs more time to decide on his international future.

Welbeck, who is on-loan from Manchester United, has represented England at youth level but qualifies to play for Ghana through his parents.

“We have to pursue him to play for the national team but I cannot decide for him. If he comes to the national team I will be happy to play with Danny. He will decide but for now the ball is in his court,” Gyan said.

“He loves Ghana and watches our matches but said they are few things for him to decide on so we have to wait.”

By Joe Whitbread