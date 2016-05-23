Halilovic: Missing Euro 2016 would not be a tragedy

Alen Halilovic says it "would not be a tragedy" if he was not included in the Croatia squad for Euro 2016.

The 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder, who spent the past season on loan at Sporting Gijon, has been included in Croatia boss Ante Cacic's preliminary 27-man squad for the European Championship.

Halilovic is not thinking about whether he will be cut from the group ahead of the May 31 deadline, suggesting he will have plenty of opportunities to represent his country in the future.

"We are very satisfied with the camp, but the most important thing is that there are no injuries," said the midfielder.

"We are full of great players. All these guys deserve a call. We have not had a serious meeting, nor can we guess who will be the surplus four players.

"I'm not thinking about that now, I just want every moment to give my best. It would not be a tragedy as I'm young, but I am only 19-years-old.

"I had quite a good season, I played a lot of matches, remained in good shape. Of course I am hoping for the European Championship, but if not it will not be a tragedy."

The former Dinamo Zagreb player is unsure if he will be handed first-team opportunities at Barcelona next season and expects talks once he returns from international duty.

"I have not spoken to Barcelona, I have postponed it all until after the European Championship," added Halilovic.

"I simply did not have time for such things. After the last game I immediately came to Croatia.

"I consider the European Championship the icing on a quality season, so I will only think about my club future afterwards."