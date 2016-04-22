Halilovic would prefer to stay as Barca fringe player - agent

Midfielder Alen Halilovic has multiple offers for his services, but his agent would prefer the teenager stays at Barcelona on the fringe of the first team.

Halilovic, 19, joined the La Liga giants from Dinamo Zagreb in mid-2014 but struggled in his maiden season before being sent out on loan to Sporting Gijon for 2015-16.

The eight-time Croatia international's future at Camp Nou has been questioned, leading to suggestions he could be set for a move at season's end.

His agent, Zoran Stojadinovic, confirmed Halilovic had offers, but he wants him to remain at Barca and fight for a breakthrough.

"If Barcelona choose to loan him again, we prefer that Halilovic stays in Spain. For him, La Liga is better than Premier League, for example," he told Cadena SER.

"I prefer that Halilovic will be the 12th or 13th player at Barcelona than starter in another club, especially because he is a young player who will play minutes, but we will see the opinion of Barcelona."

Halilovic has made 32 league appearances on loan at Sporting Gijon, scoring three goals and setting up five others.

Stojadinovic said discussions over Halilovic's future would have to wait until the end of the season.

"[Barca sporting director] Roberto Fernandez is very happy with the player and his progression," he said.

"Due to his situation, evolution and contribution he thinks that the loan has been positive. If before joining Sporting Gijon they told us that he would play about 30 matches, we would have signed quickly.

"For the team situation, so that there is focus, we will talk about the future later. There is a lot of time to talk about it.

"It's not a good time even for Barcelona, who are thinking of La Liga. We will finish the season and then we'll talk with Barcelona."