Hamilton Academical 1 Celtic 1: Champions pay penalty as Brophy secures point

Hamilton Academical came from behind against 10-man Celtic to earn a 1-1 home draw that boosted their Scottish Premiership survival hopes.

Substitute Eamonn Brophy's late goal moved the hosts two points above the relegation play-off place after Leigh Griffiths had missed the chance to net a second penalty.

Griffiths broke the deadlock from the spot after being fouled in the box by Dougie Imrie 10 minutes before half-time, but Dedryck Boyata saw red before the break when he hacked down Carlton Morris.

Ronny Deila's side could have wrapped up the points, but saw Griffiths' 65th-minute penalty saved by Michael McGovern, and Brophy fired home the leveller 17 minutes from time for a Hamilton side beaten 8-1 by leaders Celtic in January.