Hamilton bolster defence with signing of Falkirk’s Ciaran McKenna

Hamilton made their second summer signing after announcing the capture of Falkirk defender Ciaran McKenna.

The 21-year-old came through Celtic’s youth set-up but turned down the chance to sign professional terms with the Hoops as he opted to take a scholarship at Duke University in the United States.

McKenna returned to Scotland in January to sign for Falkirk, registering 17 appearances for Ray MacKinnon’s side.

Now he has become Brian Rice’s second Accies addition following Brian Easton’s return to the Lanarkshire club.

Hamilton chairman Allan Maitland said: “Ciaran is a great talent and we’re delighted to have the deal over the line.

“He’s in his early 20s so he’s the perfect age we’re looking at just now with bringing in a slightly younger team. Ciaran has the right attitude and I feel he will do well here at Hamilton.”