Hamilton pay tribute to departing Woods and Gordon

Hamilton have thanked Gary Woods and Ziggy Gordon for their service in maintaining the club’s top-flight status as both prepare to quit the club.

Goalkeeper Woods has informed boss Brian Rice he will not be renewing his contract, while defender Gordon is reported to be closing in on a move to Romanian side Dinamo Bucharest.

Woods, who joined Accies in 2016 and has made 93 appearances, helped Hamilton secure their Ladbrokes Premiership status for the last three seasons.

The club has also confirmed Gordon is to leave as he looks to “pursue a career overseas”.

The right-back joined the Accies academy at the age of 10 and made his first-team breakthrough in 2011.

After five years he left to join Partick Thistle before a 12-month stint with Polish side Jagiellonia, returning to Hamilton last summer.

Over his two spells, he made 201 appearances, scoring seven goals.

Hamilton chairman Allan Maitland paid tribute to both players, saying: “Gary has been a fantastic servant to the club.

“He’s been a crucial part of keeping Hamilton in Scotland’s top flight and we wish him all the best for his future.

“Ziggy has been a distinguished player at Hamilton and the club recognises his efforts over the years.

“He was part of our most memorable day in the play-off final against Hibernian in 2014, which saw us rise to Premiership status. We also wish him all the best for his future.”