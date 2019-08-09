Hamilton signing Sam Stubbs not worried by comparisons to father Alan

Sam Stubbs insists he has no problem dealing with the pressure of the famous name on his back.

The Middlesbrough youngster – son of former Celtic and Everton stopper Alan – has joined Hamilton on a year-long loan.

He knows his family connections will see him face extra scrutiny in his early days with Accies as comparisons are made to his father.

But Stubbs junior feels no added stress trying to live up to the exploits of the former Hibernian and St Mirren boss, who won two league titles and three cups during his Parkhead days.

Instead, making his dad proud is all the motivation he needs to be a success in Scotland.

Stubbs, who could make his Hamilton debut when Kilmarnock visit the FOYS Stadium on Saturday, said: “For people looking in, the fact I’m Alan Stubbs’ son may be a big thing but for me he’s just my dad.

“And that’s where the biggest pressure comes from – not because he’s Alan Stubbs and what he had done over the years.

“I just want to make him proud, I want to make my family proud and myself proud.

“He doesn’t put any pressure me. He tries to stay clear as much as he can. He’s had his career and now I’ve got mine.

“I’ll call him up and ask him what he thinks of my performance but he does try to distance himself from it because he understands there could be a lot pressure on me.

“But whenever he does give me advice I always listen because of what he’s done in his career.

“I was young when my dad was playing but a few people have said we’ve got similarities.

“I’m probably a bit more mobile and a bit bigger but he was a good player. I’ve still got a bit of a way to go to match what he did.”

The apple has not fallen too far from the tree in the sense Stubbs is a commanding centre-back like his father was.

Now he is looking forward to testing himself in Scotland’s top flight.

He spent last year on loan at Notts County but has now put his development in the hands of Brian Rice, who also has family connections having assisted Alan during his short-lived spell as Saints boss.

Defender Stubbs, whose Boro deal expires next summer, said: “It’s good to be back in Scotland. I was here until I was about three during my dad’s time at Celtic and then we were back up and down over the years visiting friends.

“My dad knows the gaffer here so he told me a little bit about the club and how Brian works. The league played a big part in my decision too as it’s obviously getting a lot better recently.

“But the main appeal was just the chance to play football. I’ve obviously got to earn the right to get in the team.

“There’s always an element of the unknown when you start working with a new gaffer. But I take what my dad says and his view on people really highly, and if my dad trusts him then that’s obviously a good start.”