FourFourTwo meets the RB Leipzig star dubbed 'the next Dani Olmo' - who reveals what the future holds for his development

By published

RB Leipzig sold Dani Olmo to Barcelona last summer - now the player 'following in his footsteps' reveals the key similarities and differences

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig celebrates the team&#039;s second goal with teammates during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and RB Leipzig at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on January 18, 2025 in Bochum, Germany.
Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig celebrates the team's second goal (Image credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo went out to RB Leipzig's base in East Germany to speak to one future superstar of the game about his development.

Antonio Nusa joined Die Roten Bullen last year, months after his move to Brentford collapsed. The wonderkid is now on the same path as the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Josko Gvardiol, who excelled in the Bundesliga before big European moves.

But Nusa, currently sidelined, has been compared to Dani Olmo instead – and has now told FourFourTwo how it feels to have that pressure on his shoulders.

RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa: 'It's inspiring to know that it's possible to follow Olmo'

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on November 02, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany.

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig looks on in action against Dortmund (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo has to pinch ourselves a couple of times while speaking to Nusa. He comes across like a veteran of the game – and he's just 19 years old.

That maturity comes to the fore when comparisons with Dani Olmo are mentioned. RB Leipzig director, Marcel Schafer, made the bold claim – but now, Nusa admits that he's not actually focused on following in the Spaniard's footsteps all that much.

Dani Olmo

Olmo was a huge success at Leipzig (Image credit: PA)

“Yeah, it's definitely inspiring, first of all, to know that it's possible, everything is possible and that gets me motivated,” Nusa says.

“I don't mind me taking his footsteps or whatever, I think this is not what I'm focusing on, it's not where my energy goes into. I'm trying to create my own path, my own footsteps and that's the only thing I do.”

“Sesko is good in the air and needs to have deliveries to score with a header,” Rose said. “Of course, he can also score from distance. But strikers are streaky, sometimes they have a phase in which they struggle to score, and it is often because of details.

“It is because they get blocked more often. It is because opponents know what they are going to do and can anticipate. We will have to find solutions and create opportunities for them.”

While the Norwegian is specifically looking towards Olmo as an influence, however, he claims that he's obsessed with football and watches as much as he can. A child of the YouTube age, he spent his formative years trying to copy clips he saw – particularly of one Brazilian.

“My favourite has to be Neymar,” he says. “I'm an attacker, I like skilful players to watch skills, I think it's normal for a young kid to watch skilful players, so definitely has to be number one,… I can't mention a hundred guys I watched, but yeah, maybe he was the guy that I got my most inspiration and joy from.”

Neymar

Neymar is a big inspiration for Nusa (Image credit: Getty)

With Olmo the last big sale out of East Germany, there's an expectation that plenty of RB Leipzig's young squad will follow the same formula of developing, improving and moving on for more money elsewhere.

But there's the hope that some will stay and become club legends, too, joining the likes of Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen on the wall of fame at the Red Bull Arena. Nusa is quick to remind us now that despite the obvious pathway that others have followed, this is a huge club in its own right.

“Given that you have all those examples [of Leipzig's former stars], I think it makes it an even more attractive club,” the teenager says. “First of all, they develop you as a player, and you take that step to the next level.

“I think that was my first priority, to become a better player and to have a good, challenging, good club. [But this is] just a top club here in Germany.

“I think what was right for me now was to be here in Leipzig, and that's what I focused on in my development now [and] you never know what happens in the future.

“Of course, you want to take those steps always and become better, but for me now, the focus was just that. Leipzig was what I needed at this moment.”

Antonio Nusa in action for Club Brugge.

Antonio Nusa in action for Club Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having joined from Club Brugge, playing in a top-five league is a step up from what Nusa is used to. A club legend or the next big superstar on the continent? Whatever the future holds, the Norway international says that he has no excuse not to reach the top.

“It's so professional, so good,” he says. “You have absolutely everything you need there to just focus on football and becoming better.

“I really enjoy just being around here at the camp. You have no excuses not to become better or do the right things. That's what I like.”

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

More about stories
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Michail Antonio of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC at London Stadium on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

'I shattered my femur bone in four different places - but I'm three months ahead of schedule and have lifted 130kg on the leg': West Ham star Michail Antonio provides update on if he'll play again after breaking his leg in car crash

Newcastle United&#039;s English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1.

'He was at my foundation ball last Saturday and was drinking water all night because he had to leave early for the game on Monday' Alan Shearer on why Dan Burn deserves his England call-up
Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.

'The first training session, I knew already that he's a good player. I'm speaking about potential: he has everything to be a world-class player' RB Leipzig man names the club's next superstar as the player that surprised him most after joining
See more latest
Most Popular
Carlo Ancelotti gesticulates while managing Milan, 2007
Quiz! How much do you remember about Carlo Ancelotti's spell as AC Milan boss?
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal as Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England.
Alexander Isak shows Liverpool EXACTLY what they’re missing
Barcelona players celebrate by tossing manager Pep Guardiola in the air after victory against Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley
Quiz! How much do you remember about Barcelona's golden age under Pep Guardiola
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 5: Alisson of Liverpool celebrates after Harvey Elliott scored a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Has Alisson played in the Carabao Cup for Liverpool this season?
Manchester United win the treble in 1999
Quiz! How much do you remember about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998/99 season?
Ferran Torres and Rodrigo de Paul play during the match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, corresponding to the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, at the Lluis Companys Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on February 25, 2025.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK for huge La Liga clash
Conor Gallagher celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the Champions League in March 2025.
English scorers for foreign clubs in the Champions League
Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark &#039;camera&#039; celebration after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City, 2024
Is Fulham vs Spurs on TV? Live streams and where to watch Sunday's Premier League game
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City FC at Old Trafford on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Live streams, viewing options, strange kick-off time explained
Declan Rice in action for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in December 2024.
Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time, preview for Premier League clash