FourFourTwo meets the RB Leipzig star dubbed 'the next Dani Olmo' - who reveals what the future holds for his development

FourFourTwo went out to RB Leipzig's base in East Germany to speak to one future superstar of the game about his development.

Antonio Nusa joined Die Roten Bullen last year, months after his move to Brentford collapsed. The wonderkid is now on the same path as the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Josko Gvardiol, who excelled in the Bundesliga before big European moves.

But Nusa, currently sidelined, has been compared to Dani Olmo instead – and has now told FourFourTwo how it feels to have that pressure on his shoulders.

RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa: 'It's inspiring to know that it's possible to follow Olmo'

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig looks on in action against Dortmund (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo has to pinch ourselves a couple of times while speaking to Nusa. He comes across like a veteran of the game – and he's just 19 years old.

That maturity comes to the fore when comparisons with Dani Olmo are mentioned. RB Leipzig director, Marcel Schafer, made the bold claim – but now, Nusa admits that he's not actually focused on following in the Spaniard's footsteps all that much.

Olmo was a huge success at Leipzig (Image credit: PA)

“Yeah, it's definitely inspiring, first of all, to know that it's possible, everything is possible and that gets me motivated,” Nusa says.

“I don't mind me taking his footsteps or whatever, I think this is not what I'm focusing on, it's not where my energy goes into. I'm trying to create my own path, my own footsteps and that's the only thing I do.”

“Sesko is good in the air and needs to have deliveries to score with a header,” Rose said. “Of course, he can also score from distance. But strikers are streaky, sometimes they have a phase in which they struggle to score, and it is often because of details.

“It is because they get blocked more often. It is because opponents know what they are going to do and can anticipate. We will have to find solutions and create opportunities for them.”

While the Norwegian is specifically looking towards Olmo as an influence, however, he claims that he's obsessed with football and watches as much as he can. A child of the YouTube age, he spent his formative years trying to copy clips he saw – particularly of one Brazilian.

“My favourite has to be Neymar,” he says. “I'm an attacker, I like skilful players to watch skills, I think it's normal for a young kid to watch skilful players, so definitely has to be number one,… I can't mention a hundred guys I watched, but yeah, maybe he was the guy that I got my most inspiration and joy from.”

Neymar is a big inspiration for Nusa (Image credit: Getty)

With Olmo the last big sale out of East Germany, there's an expectation that plenty of RB Leipzig's young squad will follow the same formula of developing, improving and moving on for more money elsewhere.

But there's the hope that some will stay and become club legends, too, joining the likes of Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen on the wall of fame at the Red Bull Arena. Nusa is quick to remind us now that despite the obvious pathway that others have followed, this is a huge club in its own right.

“Given that you have all those examples [of Leipzig's former stars], I think it makes it an even more attractive club,” the teenager says. “First of all, they develop you as a player, and you take that step to the next level.

“I think that was my first priority, to become a better player and to have a good, challenging, good club. [But this is] just a top club here in Germany.

“I think what was right for me now was to be here in Leipzig, and that's what I focused on in my development now [and] you never know what happens in the future.

“Of course, you want to take those steps always and become better, but for me now, the focus was just that. Leipzig was what I needed at this moment.”

Antonio Nusa in action for Club Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having joined from Club Brugge, playing in a top-five league is a step up from what Nusa is used to. A club legend or the next big superstar on the continent? Whatever the future holds, the Norway international says that he has no excuse not to reach the top.

“It's so professional, so good,” he says. “You have absolutely everything you need there to just focus on football and becoming better.

“I really enjoy just being around here at the camp. You have no excuses not to become better or do the right things. That's what I like.”