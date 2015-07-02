Hammond pens Leicester extension

Dean Hammond has agreed a one-year contract extension with managerless Leicester City.

The midfielder joined Leicester in August 2013 from Brighton and Hove Albion and was a part of the team that won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League as champions in his debut season.

Hammond played 12 times in the league last term, as Leicester pulled off a great escape from relegation by winning seven of their last nine games.

The 32-year-old joins Jeffrey Schlupp and Marcin Wasilewski in renewing his contract ahead of the new season.

Leicester are currently without a manager after sacking Nigel Pearson on Tuesday.