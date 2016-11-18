Hamsik claims he snubbed Juventus, Milan and Inter

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has claimed that he rejected approaches from Juventus, Milan and Inter in favour of remaining at the Stadio San Paolo.

The 29-year-old has become a hugely influential figure at the club since his switch from Brescia in 2007, only failing to reach 32 Serie A appearances in a season once in 2013-14.

Hamsik has been club captain since January 2014 and despite consistently performing at a high level, he has never been tempted away from Naples.

That is not for a lack of interest, however, as the Slovakian confirmed he has turned down offers from Italy's biggest clubs, though he did not reveal when these approaches were made.

"Yes, I can confirm this [offers from those clubs]," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"I think it is clear that in Italy there will only ever be Napoli for me, and I also believe that there is a chance that I will finish my career here. It's a serious possibility."

Although Hamsik reaffirmed his commitment to the Napoli cause, he does not believe they will be able to challenge for the Champions League title any time soon.

"[To win] the Champions League means that you are the strongest team in the world, in theory," he added.

"It would give Napoli an international stature that makes your head spin. It's nice to think about it, but I don't think it's possible.

"I do not think that Napoli can be considered strong at that level, in the Champions League final we would take on the giants.

"But I think this Napoli is a great team, capable of a wonderful style of play, for which I’m grateful to [coach Maurizio] Sarri. We are able to compete with Juventus, but we just need a few wins in a row."