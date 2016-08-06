Hamsik signs new Napoli deal

Marek Hamsik has signed a new four-year contract at Napoli, the club have announced.

The 29-year-old midfielder had two years left on his existing deal but the club moved to ward off speculation linking Hamsik with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo.

The Slovakia international was a rumoured target for Arsenal and Bayern Munich this close-season and confirmation of his renewal will be a relief to the Napoli fans still smarting from the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Serie A champions Juventus.

Hamsik joined Napoli in 2007 from Brescia and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club.

The midfielder revealed he was set to stay at Napoli earlier this week, although confirmation from the club did not arrive until Saturday.

"I'm happy with my choice, I'm only thinking of Napoli," he told Mediaset.

"This is a team which plays attacking football and was put together to win something. Let's look forward."

Napoli finished second in Serie A last season, nine points behind Juve.

They open their 2016-17 campaign at Pescara on August 21.