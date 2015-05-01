Hamstring injury rules Toure out of Spurs trip

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says Yaya Toure's hamstring injury is likely to rule the midfielder out for their next two Premier League matches.

The Ivorian was substituted at half-time during Saturday's 3-2 win over Aston Villa after suffering the setback.

And Pellegrini confirmed on Friday that Toure will miss Sunday's trip to Tottenham and is highly doubtful for the visit of QPR a week later.

"Yaya is injured. I think he will be out at least one more week. It will be difficult for him to play against QPR," explained the Chilean, who is also set to be without captain Vincent Kompany (thigh) this weekend.

Pellegrini added: "Kompany is progressing and maybe next week he can be ready.

"Stevan Jovetic is also injured but no one else."