Hamzaoglu rues second-half display

Hamza Hamzaoglu rued costly late errors as Galatasaray twice threw away winning positions on their way to a 2-2 draw with Astana in the Champions League.

The Turkish champions edged the opening half in Kazakhstan and took the lead through Bilal Kisa's stunning long-range effort just after the half hour.

Astana refused to lie down, though, and threatened after the break before levelling things up as Hakan Balta turned Junior Kabananga's cross into his own net.

Hamzaoglu's men retook the lead with four minutes to play through Nenad Eric's own goal but were unable to hold on as Roger Canas' header defeated Gala defender Lionel Carole on the line as Astana snatched a point in the final minute of the match.

"I am generally satisfied but we need to improve," Hamzaoglu said. "We played as we wanted the first half, but the players waited back in the second.

"We would have been happier with all three points, but we have to settle for one.

"[Now] we will look to the next match, we have two matches with Benfica in front of us. Everyone can beat everyone in this group, it is a group open to surprises."