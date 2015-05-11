Handanovic hopeful over European berth

Samir Handanovic has not given up hope of Inter sneaking into the European places in Serie A after their morale-boosting win over Lazio on Sunday.

A Hernanes double saw Roberto Mancini's men come from behind at the Stadio Olimpico to record a 2-1 victory over nine-man Lazio.

Inter's campaign has been largely disappointing, but, after going seven games unbeaten, Handanovic is confident they can secure a UEFA Europa League place.

"We need to keep fighting for Europe until the end of the season," he told the club's official website. "We have a duty to.

"It was an important win [against Lazio] and I am pleased. We have to produce more of the same.

"It is our duty to keep trying until the end because anything can happen in football."

Inter face Juventus, Genoa and Empoli in their final three games of the season.